In Yemen’s Dhamar province, the Houthis lost more than 1,400 fighters over two months, local sources told Asharq Al-Awsat. According to them, the deceased fought on several fronts, including in Taiz, Al-Dhale, Al-Jawf, the western coast, and Marib.

Exhibitions and funerals

The Houthis organized exhibitions of photographs of the deceased in Dhamar, located about 100 km south of Sanaa, as well as in 12 districts of the province. Local sources claim that the group uses these events and funeral processions to attract new fighters and replenish its losses.

In Dhamar city, according to the sources, photographs of the deceased were displayed in neighborhoods, on main streets, in schools, mosques, and government buildings. Similar exhibitions were also set up in the districts of Wusab Al-Ali, Anis, Duran Anis, Wusab Al-Safil, Maghrib Anis, Jabal Al-Sharq, Jahran, Mayfa'at Anis, Al-Hada, Al-Manar, and Utmah.

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Pressure on residents

According to local sources, those depicted on the stands include not only frontline fighters, but also people involved in mobilization, recruitment, and security operations, as well as civil servants, educators, and students whom the Houthis sent to fight. The sources also said that the exhibitions included photographs of children and minors.

Local activists claim that attendance at the memorial exhibitions was low despite pressure on residents to organize group visits. At the same time, the Houthis continue to hold funeral processions and place portraits of the deceased and sectarian slogans on streets across the province.

Informed Yemeni sources also estimated the group’s spending on printing photographs, organizing exhibitions, and related events at billions of Yemeni rials. This comes amid worsening humanitarian conditions, poverty, and declining purchasing power among the population in Houthi-controlled territories.

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