Yemen’s Houthis said they had carried out an operation against the Rabigh oil refinery on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. The group claims it achieved a direct hit, but there is no information about possible damage. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the claim, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Complex on the Red Sea coast

Rabigh is home to Petro Rabigh, a major integrated oil refining and petrochemicals production complex established by Saudi Aramco and Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical. It is located about 165 kilometers north of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast and has access to deep-water export facilities.

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Previous claims of attacks

In recent months, the Houthis have repeatedly claimed strikes on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, including the East–West pipeline and oil refining facilities in Jizan and Ras Tanura. Saudi authorities have not confirmed attacks on refinery facilities.

According to the publication, the resumption of hostilities, which began in July amid the broader war of the United States and Israel against Iran, was accompanied by the Houthis seizing territory from Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The group also intensified missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure, while Saudi Arabia stepped up airstrikes on Houthi positions in support of its Yemeni allies.

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