North Korea said it tested a new air defense system the previous day to verify its technical capabilities. The test was conducted by the country’s Missile Administration under the supervision of Kim Jong Sik, a member of the Central Military Commission, Korea Herald reported, citing North Korea’s state-run KCNA agency.

Statement on the system’s characteristics

According to KCNA, the test allegedly confirmed the technical characteristics and reliability of new material. The agency also said it tested the multiple-guidance mode, the system’s capabilities for identifying and tracking targets, as well as a device for processing target-detection information.

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Launches toward the East Sea

On the same day, a long-range strategic cruise missile unit in North Korea’s eastern region conducted a strike drill. According to KCNA, a strategic cruise missile was launched at a simulated airport target during the exercise.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of several missiles toward the East Sea from the Sondeok area in South Hamgyong Province on Wednesday morning. According to the South Korean military’s assessment, the missiles flew less than 300 kilometers; authorities did not rule out that they could have been short-range ballistic missiles.

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