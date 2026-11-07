In Washington, the International Freedom Coalition (IFC) held its first conference, bringing together 15 groups that have faced persecution by jihadist movements. The coalition was co-founded earlier this year by American human rights advocate Charles Jacobs, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Uniting persecuted communities

According to the publication, the IFC describes itself as a nonpartisan human rights and advocacy organization. Its goal is to counter global jihadist violence, expose Islamist influence, and protect vulnerable minorities.

Jacobs believes that the shared voice of different communities is harder for international organizations, politicians, and private institutions to ignore than an appeal from a single group. At the July meeting, he said, representatives of Sudan spoke with Iranian dissidents, Coptic Christians, Darfuris, and Alawites.

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Distinguishing Islam from jihadism

The IFC co-founder stressed that the organization distinguishes between jihadism and Islam and supports Muslims who have become victims of radical groups. Among the coalition's participants, he named opponents of the Taliban and Houthi movements, as well as organizations from Somaliland.

Jacobs also spoke about an IFC campaign in Detroit. A truck carrying an advertising message urged Michigan's future Democratic senator Abdul El-Sayed to speak out about the killings and enslavement of Black Africans in Nigeria and Sudan. According to Jacobs, the driver was pulled from the vehicle, beaten, and had his phone taken, while police demanded that the advertising structures be turned off. He added that the identities of the attackers have not yet been established.

In Jacobs' view, the coalition should combine information work with support for political decisions, including sanctions and local initiatives. The IFC seeks to create a platform where persecuted communities can draw greater attention to one another's problems.

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