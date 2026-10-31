The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone that, according to its information, was launched by the Houthis in the Medina region in western Saudi Arabia. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed the drone in the Medina region. The incident was the coalition’s fourth report that day of a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading toward the country’s southern region, a cruise missile heading toward the western region, and a drone in the Mecca area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Houthi denial

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied carrying out any operations against Saudi Arabian territory. In a post on the social media platform X, he rejected the coalition’s claim that a drone had been intercepted over Medina and accused Saudi Arabia of fabricating the allegation.

For its part, the Yemeni government condemned new Houthi attacks on the Maashiq Presidential Palace in Aden and Aden International Airport, as well as an alleged attempt to attack Mecca. The government said such actions pose a threat to state institutions and civilian facilities, and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

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