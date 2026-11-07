The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on November 6 that it intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Medina region in Saudi Arabia. According to the coalition, the drone was launched by Yemen’s Houthis.

Houthis denied the attack

The Iran-linked Houthi movement denied carrying out any attack toward Saudi Arabia. As The Hindu reports, the Houthis have repeatedly rejected the coalition’s previous accusations of launching drones toward Mecca and Medina.

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Significance of Medina

Medina is one of Islam’s holiest places. Millions of Muslim pilgrims visit the city every year.

The coalition supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government, while the Houthis control the country’s capital, Sanaa. According to the publication, cross-border attacks involving the coalition and the Houthis intensified amid the US-Israeli war against Iran, opening another front in the conflict.

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