In South Korea, an army battalion commander holding the rank of lieutenant colonel has been referred to a military court. The charges against him include aggravated threats. According to the Korea Herald, the officer is suspected of firing blank rounds at a subordinate captain following an incident during tactical exercises.

Incident during exercises

The incident occurred in late June at an army unit in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. The captain, who was commanding a company during the exercises, reportedly did not hear the signal marking the end of the drill. He fired a blank round at the battalion commander, mistakenly identifying him as an enemy serviceman.

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Commander’s actions

Afterward, the battalion commander allegedly ordered the captain to approach him. According to the publication, the lieutenant colonel took a K2 assault rifle from another serviceman and fired two blank rounds at the captain.

An army representative said that the case is under judicial and disciplinary review. The military called the incident serious and stated that it would act in accordance with laws and regulations, taking into account the outcome of the court proceedings.

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