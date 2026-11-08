Commander of the Cyprus Air Force, Brigadier Georgios Alexandrou, said that the country is ready to take the next steps to acquire its own fighter jets. He made the statement at the Andreas Papandreou Air Base at Paphos Airport, Cyprus Mail reports.

Strengthening operational capabilities

According to Alexandrou, fighter jets would make it possible to respond promptly and effectively anywhere within the Nicosia Flight Information Region. He noted that modern air defence systems, attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and surveillance radars significantly enhance deterrence capabilities.

The commander stressed that the Air Force is consistently working to expand its operational capabilities, planning further modernization amid growing service requirements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Event at the Paphos air base

The air base was opened to visitors on the occasion of the name day of Archangel Michael, who is considered its patron. Aviation equipment was demonstrated during the event, and an aircraft display took place after it ended.

Alexandrou also said that Cyprus' geographical location gives the country particular strategic importance, while also placing additional responsibilities on it. The proximity of threats and constant challenges in the region, he said, require continuous vigilance, operational readiness and modernization.

During his speech, he honored the memory of deceased aviators, stating that it is the duty of the current military personnel to continue their work.

Read us on