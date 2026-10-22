In Quetta, Pakistan, a relevant committee of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan recommended the Whistleblower Protection Bill 2026 for further consideration and approval by the assembly. The document is intended to provide legal protection to people who, in the public interest, report corruption, abuse of power and administrative violations in public affairs, Dawn reports.

Provisions of the bill

The Standing Committee on the Services and General Administration Department conducted a detailed clause-by-clause review of the document. Its members also examined provisions on incentives and reward mechanisms for people who provide reliable and verified information.

The draft also provides for penalties for false, malicious or unfounded complaints. The initiative is intended to ensure that people can approach the relevant authorities with substantiated complaints without fear of retaliation, persecution, harassment or discrimination.

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Committee chair's position

Committee chair Syed Zafar Ali Agha said that legal protection for whistleblowers acting in good faith would strengthen accountability in public affairs and help create an effective system for detecting abuse of power.

According to him, the purpose of the legislation is not only to prevent corruption but also to develop a fair and transparent system to protect citizens' rights and improve the efficiency of public institutions. Agha stressed the need to carefully review every provision so that the law is practical, effective and serves the public interest.

The meeting was also attended by committee members Mir Jahanzaib Mengal and Shahida Rauf, Parliamentary Secretary of the Services and General Administration Department Abdul Majid Badini, Assembly Special Secretary Abdul Rehman and other officials.

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