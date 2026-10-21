The Paris Agreement Implementation and Compliance Committee has named the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal and North Korea as countries that have not submitted nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and have not responded to offers of assistance in preparing climate plans. This was reported by Climate Home News.

The names of the three states were included in a note to the committee’s annual report. It stated that the decision was made to encourage engagement. Representatives of the DRC, Senegal and North Korea were invited to a committee meeting in early 2027 to identify possible difficulties and constraints.

No response to outreach

In July, the committee reported that 12 countries had not responded to repeated attempts to discuss the reasons for not submitting NDCs. In September, its members decided to name states that systematically fail to make contact in the annual report to the COP climate summit.

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At the time the report was published, only the DRC, Senegal and North Korea had not submitted an NDC or a biennial transparency report and had not responded to any committee communication, despite several reminders. The report also noted that delays may be related to national capacities and the circumstances of individual states.

Obligations under the Paris Agreement

The 2015 Paris Agreement requires its parties to submit NDCs — documents outlining emissions-reduction targets — every five years. Each subsequent plan must be more ambitious than the previous one. The third round of such plans, with targets for 2035, was due by February 2025.

Most countries missed this deadline but submitted their documents later. According to the publication, around 30 states remain without new NDCs, mostly with low emissions volumes; they also include Egypt, Vietnam and Argentina. The committee has an advisory rather than punitive role and seeks to help governments remove obstacles to preparing climate plans.

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