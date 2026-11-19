Intuit has agreed to sell the email marketing platform Mailchimp to Bending Spoons for approximately $3.68 billion. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

Terms of the deal

The deal provides for a payment of $3.31 billion in cash and $368 million in Bending Spoons shares. It is expected to close in early 2027.

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Intuit said that the sale of Mailchimp will allow the company to focus on artificial intelligence-based products for small businesses. Intuit plans to use the cash proceeds from the transaction to repurchase its own shares.

Acquisition in 2021

Intuit acquired Mailchimp in 2021 for approximately $12 billion. At the time, it was the largest acquisition in the company's history. Following the deal, the email marketing platform became part of Intuit's portfolio of software for small businesses.

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