In the United States, Congressman Jim Himes, who is set to chair the House Intelligence Committee in January, said he may not support funding for government systems in which SpaceX is the primary supplier. The reason was questions about changes to the operation of the Starshield service in Ukraine and communication disruptions, Ars Technica reports.

In a letter to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Himes said that a possible unilateral change to a contract with the US government, combined with the company’s insufficient response to congressional oversight, calls into question its contracts with US authorities. He asked for an explanation of what changes were made to Starshield in October 2026, why this happened, and whether the decision was made by SpaceX itself or came from a US government official.

Starshield disruptions in Ukraine

Starshield is a suite of SpaceX satellite services for government customers and includes a militarized version of Starlink satellite communications. The US government purchased these services and gave Ukraine access to them, although the terms of such access are largely classified.

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In recent weeks, disruptions to Starshield have been reported in some areas of Ukraine, causing drones involved in defense against attacks by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, to lose communication. On October 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that equipment stops working at speeds from 130 to 161 kilometers per hour on different sections of the front. According to him, this slowed frontline logistics and limited the use of certain types of drones, including medium-range strike UAVs and interceptors of jet-powered Shahed drones.

Possible actions by Congress

According to Ars Technica, different accounts have placed responsibility for restricting Starshield operations in Ukraine on Musk, SpaceX, the Pentagon, or the White House. Musk said that access to Starshield is controlled by US officials, while defending the company’s right to limit the use of commercial Starlink during the war.

Himes also sent a classified message to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. According to CNN, the congressman stated in it that it would be difficult for Congress to authorize funding for systems in which SpaceX is the main supplier without answers to his questions. Ars Technica notes that Congress may demand classified briefings and documents, as well as restrict funding through appropriations for the Pentagon and other federal agencies.

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