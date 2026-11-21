Fairmint said it intends to launch a venue for trading tokenized stocks in the United States as part of an experiment by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Its subsidiary, Fairmint TSV, will initially support the Canton Network blockchain, and the company later plans to add Ethereum, CoinDesk reports.

Stocks with issuers’ consent

The platform is planned to trade stocks tokenized with the approval of issuing companies. Fairmint TA, an SEC-registered transfer agent, will verify stockholders, administer share transfers, and maintain the official ownership register on the blockchain.

According to Fairmint’s plan, developers will be able to connect their own trading technologies to the venue, where a shareholder recordkeeping system is already in place. Issuers will be able to track stockholders as ownership changes through liquidity pools. Tradecraft is expected to become the venue’s first automated market maker. An automated market maker sets prices and executes trades through asset pools.

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Trading has not started yet

Fairmint stressed that trading on the platform has not yet begun. The launch depends on meeting the requirements of the SEC program, publication of the required notice, execution of the necessary agreements, and operational readiness. The company also did not name the first stocks to be traded, the range of participants, or the launch date.

The SEC’s five-year exemption allows platforms that meet the established conditions to test trading in US stocks through blockchain-based asset pools without registering as traditional stock exchanges. At the same time, such venues must limit the range of available stocks and trading volumes, verify participants, and disclose information.

Fairmint already provides transfer-agent services to Canton Strategic Holdings, whose tokenized shares began trading on November 4 on the separate TSV LLC venue. The company said that the operation of its trading venue will be separated from its transfer-agent services.

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