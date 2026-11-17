Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe must determine whether a new vote count should be conducted in the 2025 Bundestag election. The court will also decide whether the voting results are valid. The lawsuit was filed by the BSW party, which did not enter parliament.

Vote gap

According to Der Spiegel, BSW fell just under 10,000 votes short of entering the Bundestag. The publication describes this gap as the party’s final election result.

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Party’s lawsuit

BSW is Sahra Wagenknecht’s party. After the election, it claimed that it had been cheated. The party is now seeking for the Constitutional Court to consider the issue of a recount and the validity of the election.

The court’s decision will determine whether BSW’s demand will provide grounds for reviewing the voting results. At the time Der Spiegel published its report, the court had not yet announced a final decision in the case.

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