In Poland, the General Assembly of Judges of the Constitutional Tribunal will consider on November 17 the prosecutor general’s motions concerning the immunity of tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and former vice-president Bartłomiej Sochański. The meeting, convened by Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, will begin at 9:00, RMF24 reports.

Motion concerning Święczkowski

The assembly will consider a motion to consent to bringing Święczkowski to criminal responsibility. A separate consideration is planned for a motion for such consent, as well as authorization for his detention and pretrial arrest.

The motions concerning Święczkowski mention the Pegasus and Hermes systems cases. They also concern possible abuse of power and failure to fulfill duties, including the alleged obstruction of Constitutional Tribunal judges in performing their functions, violations of their labor rights, and the delegation of prosecutors contrary to regulations during the period when Święczkowski was national prosecutor.

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Motion concerning Sochański

The agenda also includes a motion concerning Bartłomiej Sochański for consent to bring him to criminal responsibility. According to RMF24, it concerns the alleged obstruction of Constitutional Tribunal judges in carrying out their official duties.

Korwin-Piotrowska ordered that copies of the motions be sent to Święczkowski and Sochański. Their hearing was scheduled for November 17 at 12:00. Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek previously reported that the tribunal had received a total of six motions concerning Święczkowski’s immunity and one concerning Sochański’s immunity.

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