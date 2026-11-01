On the Mary River in Australia’s Northern Territory, a crocodile climbed onto the boat of a lone fisherman, damaged its side and retreated only after the man struck the reptile on the head with a fishing rod. The fisherman was not injured, ABC News Australia reports.

The crocodile appeared unexpectedly

According to David Ciaravolo, president of the Amateur Fishermen’s Association of the Northern Territory, the man bent down toward a portable cooler on the boat and, when he turned around, a large crocodile’s head was in front of him. The animal gripped the side with its claws, damaging the vessel.

Ciaravolo noted that the fisherman had not noticed the crocodile before that moment. He said that even experienced people who follow safety rules in waters inhabited by crocodiles may not expect them to appear.

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Measures to remove the crocodile

A representative of the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed that rangers visited the site of the incident. They will continue managing the situation until the crocodile is removed.

Crocodile researcher Grahame Webb explained that as the water warms, the reptiles become more active and more territorial ahead of the breeding season. Some animals move around, expend more energy and need more food, so people should be especially careful.

The Parks and Wildlife Service recommended that fishers not keep caught fish in the water before releasing them, but return them to the water immediately. They are also advised not to approach the water’s edge, including when launching or retrieving a boat, and to closely monitor their surroundings while fishing.

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