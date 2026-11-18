Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, said that he and US special envoy Steve Witkoff are making progress in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. At the same time, Kushner said difficult decisions would be needed for a final agreement.

Contacts with the Kremlin and Europe

As The Hill reports, Kushner and Witkoff discussed peace talks with Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin of the aggressor state, on Monday morning. Kushner also reported a “productive conversation” among Ukrainian and European officials.

According to him, participants discussed how to facilitate direct contacts between Europe and Russia, which, he claims, have largely been absent over the past four years. Kushner said the goal is an outcome that can end the war, strengthen European security, and lay the groundwork for lasting peace.

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The Kremlin’s position on the format

Last week, after a visit to Moscow, Kushner said that the Russian leadership had agreed to involve European partners in the talks. At the same time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made it clear that no decision on an expanded format had yet been made. According to him, Moscow must first assess the intentions and readiness of other parties to join the peace process.

Last week, the first talks in nine months between Moscow and Kyiv, mediated by the United States, took place in Abu Dhabi. During them, the sides agreed on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war. Kushner stressed that any final peace agreement must be approved by both Russia and Ukraine.

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