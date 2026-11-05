Leonardo raises 2026 order forecast — ANSA English

Aerospace and defence group Leonardo increased its adjusted net profit by 74% in the first nine months of 2026, to €812 million. The company also raised its full-year 2026 order forecast to €29.5 billion, ANSA English reports.

Revenue and orders growth

Leonardo's revenue rose by 14% to €15.3 billion. EBITA increased by 38% to €1.3 billion. New orders grew by 28% to €23.3 billion, while the order backlog exceeded €60 billion for the first time, reaching €60.4 billion.

The company's net profit amounted to €792 million, up 7.75% from the same period of the previous year. In the third quarter, Leonardo's net profit increased from €193 million to €336 million, revenue rose from €4.5 billion to €5.3 billion, and EBITA grew from €364 million to €521 million.

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Consolidation of Iveco Defence Vehicles

Including the consolidation of Iveco Defence Vehicles, Leonardo's order backlog rose to €60.4 billion. Excluding the contribution of this business, acquired in March, and on a comparable basis, the company's orders increased by 22.4%, its order backlog by 15.2%, revenue by 9%, EBITA by 29.2%, and operating cash flow by 105.2%.

The group's net debt increased by 43.8% to €3.325 billion. Leonardo said this was due to the cost of acquiring the IDV business, amounting to around €1.6 billion. Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Mariani said the nine-month results confirm the company's chosen development course, including expanding production capabilities, platform digitalisation, industrial partnerships, and targeted mergers and acquisitions.

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