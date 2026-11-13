Pakistan Sindh United Party (SUP) leader Syed Zain Shah said at a rally in Kashmore district that MQM-P, PPP and PML-N are allegedly once again seeking to introduce new administrative units and a dual local government system in Sindh province. Dawn reports.

Rallies in Kashmore and Kandhkot

Zain Shah and another SUP representative, Roshan Buriro, were welcomed by party supporters in the town of Tangwani in Kashmore district. Hundreds of participants took part in the “Wahdat-i-Sindh” — “Unity of Sindh” — march, which proceeded from Kandhkot Road to the town’s main bazaar.

Shah said that the public movement launched last year had secured the rejection of the canals project. He also accused the son of President Asif Ali Zardari of cooperating with PML-N and attempting to resettle people in Cholistan, calling this a betrayal of Sindh’s residents. These claims represent the politician’s position.

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Call for joint protests

The SUP leader said that his party would not agree to the division of the province and called on Sindh residents to hold peaceful protests in cities along the Indus Highway. During a visit to the Kandhkot District Bar Association, he urged lawyers, political and public figures, nationalist forces and the public to unite against the creation of new administrative units.

Shah also criticized the PPP provincial government, citing deteriorating living conditions, lawlessness and a crisis in the healthcare and education systems. He said that he was visiting the districts of Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore and Jacobabad to meet lawyers, farmers, young people and students and develop a joint strategy.

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