At least 35 people were killed and another 14 are considered missing as a result of attacks in the Mambasa territory of Ituri province in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Local authorities and civil society representatives place responsibility for the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group linked to the Islamic State.

As The Rio Times reports, the administrative secretary of the Babila-Babombi chiefdom and Malikidogo, coordinator of the local civic organization APDEF, provided identical figures for those killed and missing. According to Malikidogo, the death toll rose from 22 to 35 after new bodies were discovered. The final number of victims has not yet been established.

Attacks in the Babila-Babombi chiefdom

On the morning of November 11, 2026, armed men entered the villages of Mingazi, Amani, Lelesi and Mitume in the Babila-Babombi chiefdom, local officials said. According to them, 12 houses and nine motorcycles were burned during the attack. Residents are returning to the settlements, while the search for possible victims continues.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On November 12, according to local sources, new attacks took place in Dondoli, Makembisi and the Camp-Kisangani settlement. Information on casualties from these attacks is currently unknown, as the affected areas cannot be reached. Local sources also reported that residents of Lukaya and Makumo are alarmed by the movement of attackers in their direction.

Military operation

The administrator of Mambasa territory said the military is conducting an operation to find the armed groups responsible for the attacks. Traditional leaders and human rights defenders called for a stronger security presence in the area. As of the morning of November 13, the military and the national government of the DRC had not released their own casualty figures.

The ADF operates in eastern DRC. In March 2021, the United States added the group to its list of foreign terrorist organizations under the name ISIS-DRC. The Ugandan army previously reported that since November 2021, it has been conducting the joint Operation Shujaa with Congolese forces against ADF networks.

Read us on