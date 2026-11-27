In Germany, the unemployment rate among people with severe disabilities stood at 12% in 2025, compared with 11.6% a year earlier. On average, nearly 185,000 such people were looking for work during the year — more than 5% more than in 2024, Der Spiegel reports, citing the Inklusionsbarometer Arbeit.

The figure rose to a record level

The authors of the barometer, prepared by the organization Aktion Mensch and the Handelsblatt Research Institute, noted that the number of people with severe disabilities looking for work became the highest since the study was first published in 2013. The situation deteriorated further: in October 2026, nearly 193,000 people with severe disabilities were registered as unemployed, approximately 4% more than a year earlier.

Aktion Mensch named weak economic conditions as the main reason. The organization’s spokesperson, Christina Marx, described this as another step backward for the equal participation of people with disabilities in the labor market.

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Some employers fail to meet the quota

Employers with an average of at least 20 jobs are required to employ people with severe disabilities in 5% of positions. In 2024, this requirement applied to around 180,700 companies and institutions. The quota was fully met by 39% of them, while three quarters met it at least partially. At the same time, approximately one in four companies did not fill a single required position.

The average employment quota for people with severe disabilities increased slightly in 2024, from 4.41% to 4.45%. According to Aktion Mensch, this was mainly ensured by public-sector employers, where the figure stood at 6.1%. In the private sector, it remained at 4.2%. The publication also notes that last year employers submitted nearly 26,000 applications for permission to dismiss employees with severe disabilities — more than 15% more than a year earlier.

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