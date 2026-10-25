Libya demands public apology from Trump — Interia

Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is demanding a public apology from US President Donald Trump and the US administration following his remarks at an election rally in Perry, Georgia. This was reported by Interia. The ministry also summoned the US chargé d’affaires to express its protest.

Trump’s remarks

During Saturday’s rally, Trump mentioned a bill that, according to him, was supported by US Senator Jon Ossoff. The document, the US president claimed, provides for the arrival in the country of a large number of migrants from states affected by terrorism, including Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia.

Speaking about these countries, Trump used a vulgar expression. Libya’s Foreign Ministry said it rejects statements that offend the dignity of the country’s citizens or diminish their standing.

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Reaction in Libya

The US president’s words were condemned by Libya’s two competing centers of power: the internationally recognized government that controls the west of the country and the forces of General Khalifa Haftar in the east. They said they do not accept attempts to draw Libya into US election debates.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah stated that Libya is a sovereign state and is making ongoing efforts to combat regional terrorism. According to Libya Observer, he also stressed that relations with the United States should be based on mutual respect rather than election rhetoric.

As Interia notes, Libya co-hosted the Flintlock 2026 exercises, which the outlet calls key US special operations forces drills in Africa. The Libya Observer portal wrote that Libyan military personnel deserve more than contempt from the leader of forces conducting exercises with them and called on the US administration to publicly apologize.

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