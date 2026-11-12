Lunar Energy unveils 25 kW home charger — Electrek

Lunar Energy has unveiled a home direct-current charger with an output of up to 25 kW, designed to work with the new generation of its energy storage systems. As Electrek reports, the new battery system is expected to become available to customers in early 2027, while the charger is expected to launch in the middle of the same year.

Charging and backup power

According to Lunar Energy, the Lunar Fast Charger can add approximately 100 miles of range per hour to an electric vehicle at up to 25 kW. The actual result will depend on the vehicle model and charging conditions.

The device connects directly to the DC side of the Lunar Battery. The company says this setup will make it possible to install the charger without upgrading the electrical panel. The product specifications state support for CCS and NACS connectors, but Lunar Energy has not yet named electric vehicle models compatible with bidirectional charging.

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With a compatible electric vehicle, the system can, according to the company, use the vehicle battery's charge to power a home during a multi-day power outage. The duration of backup power will depend on the available capacity of the vehicle battery and household consumption. Compensation for transferring electricity from the vehicle to the grid is possible only where relevant V2G programs are in place.

Modular battery and tariff management

The updated Lunar system has a 13.4 kW inverter and battery modules with a capacity of 5 kWh each. One rack can hold from 10 to 30 kWh, while several side-by-side racks can provide up to 300 kWh. For small businesses, the company also plans ground-mounted configurations with capacities of up to 1 MWh.

Lunar AI software, according to the company, takes into account electricity prices, weather forecasts, and a site's energy consumption to determine when to charge or discharge energy. Lunar Energy says its California customers using Lunar AI saved an average of $338 more last year than under the battery's standard operating mode. The company has not yet disclosed the price of the system and charger.

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