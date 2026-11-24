Microsoft has declared Code Red — the highest priority for work to prevent and respond to large-scale service outages — following a 24-hour disruption. It affected Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, the Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 products. According to the Jerusalem Post, citing internal documents reviewed by Reuters, the company plans to revise its engineering and operational approaches.

The November 12–13 outage affected government agencies in Australia, Japan and the United States, caused delays for trading companies and disrupted airline communications. Microsoft said the incident was not linked to cyber activity or artificial intelligence agents. The company attributed the outage to an unnoticed Windows scalability defect introduced in July. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologized for the disruptions.

Coordination problems

Jason Henderson, president of the M365 Core division, called the incident the most impactful for customers in the history of Exchange Online. According to him, never before had so many users been without email for so long.

Microsoft corporate vice president Amanda Silver wrote in an internal memo that engineers were working in the “fog of war.” During the response, specialists sent more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats, but could not form a complete picture of hypotheses and solutions because diagnostic data were scattered across internal tracking systems.

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Microsoft executive vice president Charles Lamanna, who is responsible for Copilot, agents and the platform, said during the Code Red review that the affected component encountered roughly a decade’s worth of acceptable failures.

Goal: recovery within an hour

As part of Code Red, Microsoft identified five areas of work, including load limiting, geographical traffic separation and faster recovery mechanisms. The company aims to resolve similar incidents worldwide within one hour and plans to use AI agents for faster analysis of system health data.

Henderson also said that urgent updates for M365 Core services are being rolled out worldwide too slowly. In another recent case, an urgent fix took five to six days to spread across the entire global infrastructure. For the most urgent security issues, the company wants to reduce the time from detection to safe global deployment to one hour.

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