In Kourou, French Guiana, the European Ariane 6 rocket placed 36 satellites of Amazon's Leo broadband network into orbit. Following this, Amazon's constellation totals 432 spacecraft. After the unsuccessful flight of the Vulcan rocket on November 15, during which 40 Amazon Leo satellites were lost, the company is accelerating several launches aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9, Ars Technica reports.

The next launch is in December

The next launch of Amazon Leo satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for December instead of the previously planned date next year. After that, SpaceX is to conduct several more launches of Amazon satellites within a tight timeframe.

Amazon's main launch services provider, United Launch Alliance, suspended Vulcan flights for several months after the failure during the November 15 mission. Five years ago, Amazon signed agreements for 108 launches of medium- and heavy-class rockets to deploy an initial constellation of 3,232 satellites in low Earth orbit. As of Tuesday, Amazon and its partners had completed 17 such missions, one of which ended in failure.

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Launches with several operators

Amazon began booking Falcon 9 launches in 2023. Last year, the rocket successfully deployed three batches of Amazon satellites, with 24 spacecraft per mission. The company later reserved another 10 Falcon 9 flights because of delays in the programs of other providers, including ULA and Blue Origin.

Arianespace carried out four successful Ariane 6 launches with Amazon satellites this year, and in September Amazon booked another six flights of this rocket. At the same time, European facilities are designed to manufacture rockets for nine or ten Ariane 6 launches per year. Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket has not flown since May following an explosion at the launch pad in Florida; its flights may resume early next year after the pad is rebuilt.

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