Germany’s Environment Minister Carsten Schneider has advocated redesigning the Rhine in view of intensifying climate change. He believes that to ensure long-term freight transport on the river, the Rhine needs to be adapted, but the focus should not be on large-scale deepening, Der Spiegel reports.

Restoration of tributaries and floodplains

In an interview with Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, Schneider said that the priority is the renaturalization of tributaries and old branches of the Rhine, giving the river more space and using floodplains as water reservoirs. Deepening the Rhine, he said, is possible only in certain sections.

The minister stressed the importance of navigation on the Rhine, as the river serves as the main transport artery of German industry. He also called combining flood protection and water storage a major task for the federal government and the states.

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Financing water infrastructure

Schneider said that politicians must ensure funding for these measures, as inaction, in his view, would cost more. He noted that one day of heat with temperatures above 35 degrees costs the economy nearly one billion euros. The minister suggested that the federal states allocate a significant part of the 100 billion euro special fund to water infrastructure.

Schneider does not consider the rise in the Rhine’s water level after rainfall a reason for reassurance. According to him, the groundwater situation has not yet improved. He also urged the public, industry and agriculture to use water sparingly so that it does not become a scarce resource.

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