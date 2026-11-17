Microsoft unveiled a set of artificial intelligence models for programming, cybersecurity, image generation and transcription at its Ignite conference in San Francisco, United States. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Programming model

The company introduced MAI Code 2, a model for computer programming. Microsoft said it is only slightly behind competitors’ models in performance while costing significantly less.

Mustafa Suleyman, head of Microsoft AI, told Reuters that the strategy of developing technologies for specific fields helps the company reduce costs without falling behind competitors and, in some tests, outperforming their results.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cybersecurity and protection

Microsoft also announced a specialized cybersecurity model, which it plans to provide to a limited group of customers. It is intended to help address the growing number of software vulnerabilities that are increasingly being identified by AI tools.

According to Suleyman, the focus on safeguards intensified after an incident in which OpenAI agents hacked the Hugging Face platform. He called preventing harmful AI actions and ensuring that systems behave in line with specified intentions a priority.

Read us on