Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and Fox, according to informed sources, plan to submit bids to acquire US media rights for the 2030 men's FIFA World Cup. Disney has decided not to participate in the tender. CNBC reports.

The deadline for submitting offers expires on November 19. FIFA would prefer to sell the rights to English- and Spanish-language broadcasts of the tournament to a single buyer. The 2030 World Cup will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Companies may also submit offers for the rights to the 2034 tournament, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The value of the rights may exceed $1.5 billion

CNBC previously reported that media executives estimated the winning bid at about $1.5 billion or more. The final amount will depend, among other things, on whether the winner receives the rights to two World Cups at once — those of 2030 and 2034.

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FIFA is ready to consider a joint bid from a traditional television channel and a streaming platform, under which the rights would be divided between the partners. At the same time, the organization will not require a streaming service to transfer rights for free-to-air broadcasts of matches to another broadcaster. That decision will remain with the rights holder.

Disney, Skydance and Apple will not participate

According to sources, ESPN considered the possibility of a joint bid, but its calculations did not allow it to offer $1.5 billion or more. The company also needs to take into account upcoming negotiations over rights to the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, the English Premier League and the Champions League.

The current rights holders are Fox and Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo, which is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal has not yet made a decision on whether to participate in the bidding. Skydance and Apple, according to CNBC, will not submit bids. A FIFA representative declined to comment, citing the confidentiality of the tender. The organization's executives plan to travel to the United States next week for meetings with bidders and are expected to select a winner by the end of the year.

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