In Massachusetts, an analysis of more than 85,000 SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences showed that university students consistently began spreading new genetic variants of the virus first. The highest level of COVID-19 transmission in 2021–2023 was also recorded among school students aged 15–18 and residents of elderly care facilities.

Testing data in Massachusetts

As Nature reports, researchers combined genomic data with epidemiological information about people with COVID-19, including their age and vaccination status. They used test results collected in Massachusetts from November 2021 to January 2023. Genome sequencing made it possible to track the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants that emerged during this period.

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Risks for workers

At the same time, employees of schools, universities and elderly care facilities had approximately the same risk of contracting COVID-19 as people in the communities surrounding these institutions. The authors of the analysis also found that booster vaccinations reduced the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, including the Omicron BA.1 variant, which began circulating in Massachusetts in late 2021.

The study results were published on November 19, 2026, in the journal Cell. Epidemiologist Bill Hanage of the Harvard School of Public Health called the scale of the work an impressive example of the capabilities of population genomics.

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