Astronomers working with data from the Vera Rubin Observatory have discovered two previously unknown Trojan asteroids that move around the Sun along the same orbit as Neptune, but trail behind the planet. These are the first new objects of this type discovered in 15 years, Live Science reports.

Asteroids near the L5 point

The new objects belong to the group of Neptune Trojan asteroids near the L5 Lagrange point. Such icy and rocky bodies do not orbit the planet: they move around the Sun along the same path as the planet. At the L4 and L5 points, approximately 60 degrees ahead of and behind the planet, the gravitational influence of the Sun and the planet keeps the asteroids near stable positions.

Previously, astronomers had observed 28 Neptune Trojan asteroids, and only two of them were long-term members of the L5 group. Detecting such bodies is difficult because of their faint brightness. In addition, for nearly 15 years, this area of the sky overlapped with the central part of the Milky Way for Earth-based observers, where the bright background of stars made it difficult to spot small asteroids.

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Orbital stability

Since 2025, the apparent position of the L5 group has begun to slowly move away from the plane of the Milky Way, making observations easier. The Rubin Observatory, with its wide field of view, recorded the objects during a three-month test survey in mid-2025.

Computer modeling showed that the two confirmed asteroids will trail Neptune for a billion years. According to the researchers, their trajectories may have been stable for several billion years, meaning since the early stages of the Solar System's formation. A third object was also found in the data, but its stable orbit was confirmed in only some simulations, so it was classified as a Trojan asteroid candidate.

The orbits of the two confirmed bodies have a high inclination, as do previously known objects in the L5 group. This may indicate that Neptune captured them when the asteroids passed by the planet. Researchers expect that the Rubin Observatory's 10-year sky survey will help find more Neptune Trojan asteroids.

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