The DAX stock index rose by around 0.9% to 25,029 points at midday on Monday. This came after the index had fallen by 2,000 points in a little over a week, Tagesschau reports.

Recovery after the sell-off

Despite the increase, investor sentiment remains restrained. Consorsbank chief market analyst Jochen Stanzl described the situation as a recovery that has yet to prove its resilience. According to him, the sharp drop in prices caught many market participants by surprise, while some investors feared they would not manage to exit their positions in time.

Stanzl noted that technical buyers likely entered the market at the start of the week, betting on a short-term rise in the index. At the same time, the market showed no mass buying of shares that had become cheaper after the sell-off.

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Factors driving caution

Capital market strategists link investor caution to expectations of rate hikes by major central banks. Higher rates make bonds more attractive than stocks and increase companies’ refinancing costs.

Market participants are also monitoring the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. In particular, it remains an open question whether fewer data centers will be built under a Democratic Congress and whether this could slow the AI boom. Investors are also assessing the possible consequences of the espionage case mentioned by Tagesschau and the likelihood of tighter US export restrictions.

Meanwhile, Stefan Kemper, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas in Germany, drew attention to the situation in the bond and credit markets. According to him, there are no signs of systemic stress in the investment-grade bond segment or among European financial companies, although investors once again demanded a higher risk premium for US high-yield corporate bonds.

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