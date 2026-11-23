In the United States, the OKXICE platform for trading tokenized securities is set to begin operations on Monday, although 56 of the 62 companies whose shares were initially planned for trading objected to the tokenization of their securities. OKXICE is jointly operated by Intercontinental Exchange and crypto exchange OKX, CNBC reports.

According to public notices published from October 4 to November 5, around 90% of companies on the initial list opposed participation. Other issuers not included in the first list subsequently also filed objections.

Assets available for trading

At launch, the platform will offer tokenized shares of Coinbase, Robinhood, Strategy, Circle, Securitize, and BitGo. OKXICE also confirmed 113 assets, including exchange-traded funds and other exchange-traded products, which will be launched gradually. Among the new participants, the platform named Fidelity Investments, Direxion, eToro, Strive, and Vida Global.

Tokenized shares are blockchain representations of securities. According to OKXICE co-chair Andrew Cuomo, many companies are still unfamiliar with the tokenization mechanism and the implications of round-the-clock global access to trading. He believes issuers' caution is linked to the need to better understand how the new system works.

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Period for objections

The 30-day opt-out period is provided for under the SEC innovation exemption, which took effect in September and temporarily allows trading in certain tokenized shares. The platform must notify the issuer of the underlying shares and give it an opportunity to object. If the issuer objects, its shares cannot be tokenized for trading on the platform.

Seth Ginns, chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton's crypto unit, said many issuers were ready to explore the opportunity but did not want to make a rushed decision because of other priorities. MassPay head Ran Grushkovsky noted that some companies are concerned not about tokenization itself, but about the impact of round-the-clock trading on share value and investor communication strategies, including the planning of corporate announcements.

Other tokenization models

One alternative to the OKXICE model is an approach in which an issuer integrates blockchain shares into existing regulated market infrastructure and retains more control over the process. Nasdaq plans to launch an issuer-focused tokenized stock model in the second quarter of next year in partnership with Payward, Kraken's parent company.

Tokenization attracts institutional and other investors with the possibility of round-the-clock trading, shorter settlement times, fractional ownership, and easier use of securities as collateral. Clear Street analyst Owen Lau believes this may not generate significant additional revenue for exchanges in the near term, but the trend toward stock tokenization and 24/7 trading persists.

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