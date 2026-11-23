The US Navy has ordered 82 Lionfish unmanned underwater vehicles for mine countermeasure operations, intelligence gathering and underwater surveillance. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the order was placed amid attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which the publication attributes to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mine countermeasure capabilities

Underwater explosive devices can pose a threat to commercial shipping and naval operations, while being difficult to detect using conventional surveillance methods. The Jerusalem Post notes that Lionfish’s mine countermeasure capabilities are particularly important under such conditions.

The vehicles are manufactured by the US company HII — Huntington Ingalls Industries. The US Navy already has 50 Lionfish vehicles. HII said that following the new order, the company is to build, test and deliver a total of 175 such vehicles. The potential value of the expanded production program exceeds $347 million, and its scope could grow to 200 underwater drones.

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REMUS 300 platform

Lionfish is based on the REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle, which is used in commercial and defense sectors. Its modular design with an open architecture makes it possible to integrate various equipment and upgrade systems according to operational needs.

According to HII, Lionfish is the first and currently the only serially produced unmanned underwater vehicle for the US Navy that meets cybersecurity requirements. It was developed jointly with the Defense Innovation Unit and the Naval Information Warfare Center-Pacific. The system is intended to replace the older MK 18 Mod 1 Swordfish vehicles built on the REMUS 100 platform.

HII also manufactures the MK 18 Mod 2 Kingfish based on the REMUS 600; the US Navy has about 90 such vehicles. The company said it has delivered more than 750 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO states. The deployment location of the additional Lionfish vehicles was not disclosed. Iranian media reported in September that a REMUS 600 and an Anduril-made Dive-LD vehicle had been seized in the Strait of Hormuz.

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