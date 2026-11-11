Microsoft and other companies and trade groups have urged the administration of US President Donald Trump not to introduce a ban on imports from China of a key component for data centers operating artificial intelligence systems. The Japan Times reported this, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Optical transceivers are at issue

In August, it was reported that the Trump administration was considering a ban on imports into the United States of new models of Chinese optical transceivers. These devices enable data transmission through fiber-optic cables at the speed of light inside data centers.

US authorities' concerns are related to the possibility that Beijing could allegedly use such components to steal data, install malicious software, or disrupt the operation of US data centers.

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Companies' argument

Business representatives and industry associations argue that the ban could irreversibly weaken the US advantage over China in the competition for artificial intelligence, as it would further slow the deployment of data centers.

According to Cleanview, a company that tracks data center development, Microsoft has 35 such facilities under construction in the United States and another 134 planned. The company is among a group of market participants seeking to persuade the administration not to impose restrictions on Chinese transceivers.

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