Microsoft reported degraded Outlook performance and problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes. Users of various company tools, including Outlook, complained of difficulties sending and receiving emails. As The National reports, Microsoft acknowledged the issue on Thursday, November 12.

Mailbox access

Microsoft’s status page stated that users may be unable to connect to their Exchange Online mailboxes through several connection methods. In a Microsoft 365 Status post, the company said it was investigating reports of problems accessing mailboxes in the Americas.

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Microsoft said it had collected network logs for further investigation into the source of the errors and to determine the next steps. For Outlook, the company classified the situation as service degradation.

Reports of other disruptions

According to Downdetector, users in different parts of the world also reported problems with Microsoft Teams and Copilot. At the time of publication, Microsoft continued to investigate the situation.

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