Peru’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Elmer Cuba, said that police officers serving in areas under a state of emergency will receive delayed life-risk bonuses. As The Rio Times reports, the official said that funds for these payments are provided for in the state budget.

Bonus for police officers in state-of-emergency zones

This concerns the Bonificación por Alto Riesgo a la Vida, a monthly bonus for officers and junior personnel of the National Police of Peru serving in state-of-emergency zones. It can amount to up to 2,150 Peruvian soles per month, or about $625 at the exchange rate cited by the publication.

Cuba said in an interview with a Peruvian radio station and television channel that the payments will undoubtedly be made because they are provided for in the state budget. At the same time, he did not name a specific date when police officers will receive the funds.

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Interior Ministry reports lack of funds

Interior Minister César Astudillo also said on November 5 that the bonuses would be paid. According to him, the Interior Ministry is working with the Ministry of Economy and Finance to secure funding, but the ministry itself currently has no funds for this.

Astudillo explained that returned funds had already been allocated to salaries, year-end obligations and per diem payments to employees. Officials did not disclose the number of police officers owed payments, the total amount of the debt, or the source of budget funding.

In 2023, Peru’s Ministry of Economy and Finance had already funded such bonuses through a budget transfer. Under Supreme Decree 090-2023-EF, 43.5 million soles were allocated for this purpose. No new decree or payment date for the current debt has yet been announced.

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