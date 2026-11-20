The US Department of Agriculture took several applications offline after a cyber incident. This disrupted financial tools used to make payments to farmers, Anadolu Agency reports.

Database password resets

According to Nextgov/FCW and Government Executive, the incident was reported internally within the department at the beginning of the week. The ministry’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center identified the incident, after which the information services unit had to reset all database passwords across all environments.

An email from Chris Rottler, acting deputy chief information officer at the Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, stated that this requires resetting all applications and causes disruptions to their operation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disruptions may continue

A technical bulletin dated Thursday stated that system maintenance work is ongoing. The document also said that the applications may continue to experience intermittent disruptions throughout the week.

As of Thursday afternoon, some employees were also experiencing problems connecting through the virtual private network, or VPN. It remains unclear who breached the ministry’s systems and whether any data was extracted from them.

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