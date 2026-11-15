In Germany, Matthias Miersch, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, called the results of a youth survey extremely poor. According to Der Spiegel, only 3% of young people believe that the SPD is capable of representing their interests.

Miersch’s reaction

In a comment to the Funke media group, Miersch said that such a figure was a “resounding slap in the face” for the party, which it needs to address. He noted that the results of such surveys may change, but stressed the need to pursue policy together with young people and for them.

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Education and youth protests

Miersch named education as one of the problems. According to him, funding for educational institutions has so far not been used in the way he would like. At the same time, the politician said that the party has achievements in climate protection and military service issues, in particular, compulsory conscription was not introduced.

Miersch also positively assessed the protests of the “Gen Z regelt” movement. He called young people taking to the streets a manifestation of a vibrant democracy and considered protests for quality education and the resolution of important future issues legitimate. At the same time, he said that isolated instances of violence during demonstrations must be consistently prosecuted.

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