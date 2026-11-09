In Japan, Mitsui Chemicals and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will acquire chip materials manufacturer JSR from the government investment fund Japan Investment Corp (JIC). The value of the transaction will amount to 1.84 trillion yen, or $11.61 billion.

Deal with JIC

Mitsui Chemicals and DBJ will be the buyers, while JIC will be the seller. The planned acquisition is mentioned in a filing cited by Channel NewsAsia. The outlet published the report on November 9, 2026, and identified Reuters as the source of the information. In the filing, JIC is described as a government-backed fund.

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Transaction financing

JSR produces materials for manufacturing microchips. To partially finance the transaction, Mitsui Chemicals will sell shares worth up to 150 billion yen.

The report also cites the exchange rate: one U.S. dollar was equal to 158.45 yen. At this rate, the transaction amount in yen was estimated at $11.61 billion.

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