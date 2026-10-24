In Brazil, Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the freezing of lawyer Willer Tomaz's assets worth up to 6 billion Brazilian reais and the cancellation of his passports. He made the decision on October 23 as part of an investigation into possible money laundering, The Rio Times reports.

According to the outlet, the freeze may cover movable and immovable property, aircraft and vessels. The justice also authorized access to Tomaz's banking and tax information, as well as data on foreign exchange transactions involving him and four companies: Alcazar Brasil, Alcazar Holdings, Alcazar Global Holdings and Catedral Holdings.

Restrictions on Tomaz and his companies

Banks must provide account data for these companies within 24 hours, including information on former and current account co-holders. The decision also suspends the economic, financial and commercial activities of all of Tomaz's companies. One of the canceled passports was diplomatic.

Investigators justified the need for these measures by stating that Tomaz left Brazil after an August search conducted as part of another operation. According to Brazilian media, he flew to Miami on August 21 and has no recorded return. Law enforcement officials believed that his departure created a risk of destruction of evidence, primarily evidence related to funds and companies abroad.

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Mentions of Flávio Bolsonaro

Federal Police materials state that Flávio Bolsonaro was registered as a user with a high level of access to an Alcazar Holdings account at Santander bank. According to investigators, such a profile gave him the ability to manage the account. Police consider this a possible indication of the senator's economic or de facto corporate involvement; however, this is an investigative assumption, not an established fact. No charges have been brought against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro's defense called the claim about a joint account false and said that Tomaz and the Bolsonaro family are connected only by friendship. Tomaz's lawyers called the measures disproportionate, stated that their client had no connection to the case involving illegal deductions from state pensions, and denied money transfers between Tomaz and Bolsonaro.

The decision was issued two days before the second round of Brazil's presidential election, in which, according to the source, Flávio Bolsonaro is competing against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

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