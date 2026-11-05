Motorola has unveiled the flagship Signature 27 smartphone in the United States, priced at $1,599 in a configuration with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Pre-orders for the device in the US will begin on November 19, while sales will start on November 26, The Verge reports.

Flagship specifications

The smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 6.8-inch Tandem OLED display, and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. Motorola calls the screen resolution 1.5K Super HD. According to the company, the dual-layer OLED panel will be able to reach a peak brightness of 12,000 nits.

The main camera uses a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia L910 sensor with LOFIC technology. The camera module also includes a 200-megapixel camera with 3x zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an Event Vision Sensor. Motorola said this sensor will detect movement at the pixel level and is intended to help capture fast-moving objects more clearly.

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Charging and software support

The Signature 27 will support wired charging of up to 90W and wireless charging of up to 50W. A proprietary Motorola charger will be required for wireless charging at maximum power. The model does not have built-in Qi2-standard magnets.

The company also promises seven years of operating system updates for the smartphone. The Signature 27 will support the privacy-focused GrapheneOS; The Verge notes that it is the first Motorola smartphone and the first mainstream phone to be sold in the US with such support. The device's audio system was developed with the participation of Bang & Olufsen.

Watch and earbuds

Along with the smartphone, Motorola announced the Moto Watch Fit 27, with claimed battery life of up to 12 days, and Moto Buds 27 earbuds with Bose active noise cancellation. The earbuds and their charging case will have IP57 protection. Prices and exact release dates for the watch and earbuds have not yet been announced in the US; they are expected in the UK and Europe in the coming weeks.

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