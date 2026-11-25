2,100 migrants arrived on the Spanish Canary Island of El Hierro in one day aboard 15 boats. This is the highest daily figure since records began on the island, Der Spiegel reports, citing Spanish media and the EFE agency.

Among those rescued were 127 children

According to EFE, many of those rescued came from Gambia and Senegal. One person died during the crossing. Among the survivors were 203 women and 127 children, including a four-day-old baby born on the boat on which its mother was travelling.

Spain's maritime rescue service said that several boats had been spotted off the coast of El Hierro since the morning. They were escorted to the island's port.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by the president of the Canary Islands

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo called the day “sad and historic.” He said that the islands had never before received migrants on such a scale and needed resources to cope with the situation. According to him, Canary Islands residents are under pressure because of the number of arrivals, and if the trend continues, it will be particularly difficult for the archipelago to cope with the number of minors.

Clavijo also stressed that the suffering of refugees should not be forgotten: “We must be humane.” The previous record was set on November 14, when 1,580 people arrived on El Hierro, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

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