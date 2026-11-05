In Cyprus, 26 people were detained during the nationwide police operation “Plegma” in connection with suspected drug trafficking networks. Cyprus Mail reports that the operation was carried out by the newly established directorate for combating organised crime.

Investigation began after drug seizure

The investigation began in February following a major drug seizure in Nicosia. On February 19, police stopped a car carrying two people and found 11,480 firecrackers, as well as cannabis and cocaine on one of them.

During searches linked to the driver, law enforcement officers seized 167 kilograms of cannabis, 62 kilograms of cocaine and 4.5 kilograms of cannabis resin. Firearms, explosive devices, cash and electronic cigarettes that, according to police, may have contained drugs were also reported seized. Five people in the case remain in custody.

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Searches and asset freezes

During the latest raids, police conducted 27 searches of residential premises, businesses and vehicles. More than €25,000 in cash, 37 mobile phones, two firearms, ammunition, fireworks and small quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized.

Together with the Mokas anti-money laundering unit, law enforcement obtained court orders to freeze assets linked to the investigations. These include a house, several plots of land, ten cars and two motorcycles with an estimated value of €400,000, as well as another €100,000 in funds. The investigation into the suspected offences is ongoing.

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