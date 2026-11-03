In Israel, near the Palestinian city of Salfit in the West Bank, security forces detained 18 Israelis during an operation to dismantle illegal structures in a closed military zone. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Operation near Salfit

Security forces conducted a nighttime operation to dismantle structures erected in a closed military zone. According to authorities, the site had repeatedly been used as a base for violent and illegal activity.

To prevent security forces from reaching the operation site, rioters set tires on fire and erected barricades on main roads in the area. Throughout the morning, the blockages hampered traffic for local residents and Israelis passing through the area.

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Detentions and seizures

Security forces eventually cleared the roads and completed the operation. According to the publication, dozens of rioters verbally and physically attacked security personnel.

The detainees are suspected of attacking security personnel and obstructing their work. Security forces also seized several vehicles. In one of them, they said they found flammable materials, weapons for attacks, and pepper spray. The detainees were transferred to the Judea and Samaria District Police for questioning.

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