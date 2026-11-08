In the United States, NASA has opened applications for a new class of astronauts for the Artemis program. The agency said that selected candidates may work on future lunar missions, including living and working at a lunar base, as well as helping prepare crewed flights to Mars.

The start of the recruitment process was announced during an air show at the Kennedy Space Center dedicated to Moon exploration, aviation and technology. As The Guardian reports, NASA plans to make its final selection of candidates at the end of 2027, after which they will begin training.

Requirements for candidates

Only U.S. citizens may apply. Candidates must have a master's degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, a medical qualification, pilot training, or at least two years of study in a relevant doctoral program. Three years of professional experience in their specialty is also required.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate flight-hour requirements have been established for pilots: 750 hours as the commander of a high-performance jet aircraft, 1,500 hours in another fixed-wing aircraft, or 1,000 hours in a rotorcraft.

Previous recruitment and the agency's plans

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on December 3. NASA conducted its previous recruitment in 2024: in September 2025, the agency selected 10 astronauts from more than 8,000 applicants.

Since the 1960s, NASA has selected 370 people for astronaut training. The agency's active corps currently includes 32 astronauts. NASA leadership has also stated its intention to return Americans to the Moon in 2028; SpaceX and Blue Origin are planned to support the crewed landing.

Read us on