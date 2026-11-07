In Nepal, the government will form a commission to review the decision to approve academic programs, including MBBS, at Martyr Dasharath Chand University of Health Sciences in Geta, Kailali District. The decision was made after physician and medical reform activist Govinda KC ended his 25th hunger strike following an agreement with the authorities, Kathmandu Post reports.

Review of programs and student seats

The commission will consist of five members chaired by Professor Ramesh Prasad Acharya. It is to assess the Medical Education Commission’s October 16 decision to open programs in Geta and increase the number of seats in the MBBS program at the Army Medical College under the Nepal Army Institute of Health Sciences.

The commission will examine whether these decisions complied with medical education standards and submit its findings to the government. The student allocation procedure will continue after the government implements the commission’s recommendations. If it finds non-compliance with the required standards or a conflict of interest, officials of the Medical Education Commission, the institution in Geta, and the medical college may be held accountable.

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Other government commitments

KC began his hunger strike on October 28 in Ilam, putting forward six demands. He objected to the approval of the programs and the allocation of seats in Geta, arguing that the university had not undergone a proper assessment of infrastructure, staffing, and compliance with standards.

The agreement also stipulates that within two weeks, the government must take steps to issue an ordinance amending the 2025 Martyr Dasharath Chand University of Health Sciences Act. The amendments will concern requirements for university officials and the procedure for their appointment. After the ordinance is issued, the authorities must immediately begin the procedure for appointing new officials.

The government also agreed to fulfill commitments made during KC’s 24th hunger strike on July 27. Their implementation will be monitored by a task force that will meet at least once a month. The authorities promised to accelerate infrastructure development at public medical colleges or health sciences academies in Dadeldhura, Ilam, and Udayapur, as well as immediately advance the establishment and operation of a medical college in Bardibas.

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