As The Verge reports, Netflix is preparing the animated series Planeswalker based on Magic: The Gathering. Its premiere is scheduled for 2027. The project was announced in a video in which Roy Graham, head of story for Magic: The Gathering, emphasized that work on the series is indeed underway.

Project reboot

An animated series based on Magic: The Gathering was first announced in 2019. At the time, Joe and Anthony Russo were set to lead the project, but that version was not realized. In 2024, Netflix said it still planned to create a series based on the game but decided to remake it from scratch.

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Plot and visual style

The Planeswalker teaser showed that each world in the series will have its own design, animation style, and approach to creating scenes. This is because each of these worlds exists as a separate pocket universe.

According to a synopsis shared with IGN, the story will center on Chandra Nalaar, an unstable pyromancer who is hunted for her abilities and cannot escape the burden of her past. Together with other planeswalkers, she will confront a sinister force to stop a catastrophic war that threatens their very existence.

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