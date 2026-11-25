Netflix has canceled the golf comedy series The Hawk after its first season. Will Ferrell played the lead role in the show; it was his first regular television role since SNL, Variety reports.

Series performance and cost

The series debuted on the streaming platform in July. After its release, it spent three weeks in Netflix’s global top 10. At the same time, according to Variety sources, the cost of the series increased due to Ferrell’s fee, as he was not only the lead actor but also a co-creator of the project. This raised the threshold of success needed for the show to be renewed for a second season.

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Plot and cast

The main character of The Hawk is Lonnie Hawkins, played by Ferrell. According to the official description, he was the number one golfer in 2004 and is trying to regain his former form at the end of his career. His ex-wife and son Lance, who is called the new star of golf, believe that Lonnie will no longer be able to continue his career. However, the protagonist wants to win one more major to complete a career Grand Slam in golf.

In addition to Ferrell, the series featured Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Caitlin Tarver, and David Hornsby.

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