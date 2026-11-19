The Netherlands has signed a technical arrangement within the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme, marking the first step toward the country’s accession to this initiative. The document was signed at the Netherlands Ministry of Defence stand during the NIDV Exhibition Defence & Security 2026 in Rotterdam.

Signing in Rotterdam

On behalf of the Netherlands, the arrangement was signed by State Secretary for Defence Derk Boswijk. Signing this arrangement is the first step toward the country joining CAVS. If it joins, the Netherlands will become the programme’s eighth participating country, alongside Finland, Latvia, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom.

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Cooperation within CAVS

According to European Security and Defence, the Netherlands has prior experience with Patria’s XA-series vehicles and already cooperates closely in defence with several CAVS participating countries, including within the JEF. Jussi Järvinen, Executive Vice President of Patria’s Protected Mobility business line, said that the Netherlands’ participation would strengthen cooperation around a common protected mobility platform. According to him, combining common requirements with local industry capabilities could provide participants with interoperable capabilities and long-term security of supply.

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