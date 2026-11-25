In Germany, a subsidiary of Israel’s Elbit Systems has signed a contract with shipbuilding company Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to supply electronic warfare systems for four new frigates of the country’s navy. The agreement is to be carried out over five years, and its value is estimated at several tens of millions of dollars, The Jerusalem Post reports.

System capabilities

The system combines passive and active electronic warfare capabilities. It is designed to detect, identify and analyze threats, as well as provide electronic self-protection and conduct electronic attacks.

The equipment can identify enemy ships by radar emissions and communications signals, disrupt the adversary’s electronic systems, and counter missile threats.

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Frigate construction program

The F128-class frigates are being developed primarily for anti-submarine warfare. Germany decided to purchase eight such ships for €11.6 billion — the largest order for surface ships in the history of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

The ships, with a displacement of about 4,000 tonnes, are planned for anti-submarine missions and NATO operations in the Baltic and North Seas, the Atlantic Ocean and the High North. TKMS is to deliver the first frigate by December 2029 and the subsequent ones by 2032.

Separately, Swedish defense company Saab received a contract worth approximately €788 million to supply combat systems, sensors and composite structures for four frigates.

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